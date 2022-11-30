Park Shin-hye and Park Hyung-sik In Talks To Reunite For New Drama, Can Someone Call Lee Min-ho Too?

Almost a decade after The Heirs released, Park Shin-hye and Park Hyung-sik are in talks to reunite for a new medical-themed K-drama. The actors have reportedly been offered the lead roles in the K-drama Doctor Slump (literal title). If they accept the roles, this will be their first drama in which they will be cast opposite each other. How we wish Lee Min-ho was involved as well!

Both their agencies have confirmed that the actors have been offered the role. Via Soompi, Park Shin Hye’s agency SALT Entertainment said, “Park Shin Hye has received the offer to star in Doctor Slump and she is positively reviewing the offer.” Park Hyung Sik’s agency P&Studio also said, “He is positively reviewing the offer to star in Doctor Slump.”

If accepted, Park Shin-hye will be seen playing the role of Nam Ha-neul while Park Hyung-sik would play Yeo Jung-woo. The rom-com story revolves around two doctors who live in a rooftop house after having quitting their jobs at the hospital.

If not in a pivotal role, we hope Lee Min-ho and Kim Woo-bin at least make a cameo if Park Shin-hye and Park Hyung-sik agree to do the show.

Meanwhile, it has been a big year for Park Shin-hye and Park Hyung-sik. Park Shin-hye tied the knot earlier this year with her long-term boyfriend Choi Tae-joon. The actors welcomed their first child a few months later. If she accepts the role, this will be her first series since she got married and welcomed her baby.

On the other hand, Park Hyung-sik has starred in two talk-about shows in recent months. He was seen in Happiness, in late 2021 with Han Hyo-joo. His performance and their chemistry won fans over. He was then seen with Han So-hee in Soundtrack #1. The musical also received love from fans.

