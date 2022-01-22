Park Shin-hye, Choi Tae-joon Wedding Pics And Videos Surface Online; Lee Min-ho Teases The Heirs Co-Star

Park Shin-hye and Choi Tae-joon are officially married. The actors got married on Saturday, with many of their friends attending the wedding ceremony. The couple had previously announced that they were getting married in January and Park Shin-hye is pregnant with their first child.

Several guests at the wedding took to social media and shared glimpses of the ceremony. Singer-actor Kim Jae-joong shared a picture of the couple exchanging their vows and congratulated them. Fan accounts also share pictures and glimpses from the wedding, showing a few musical performances that were organised for the couple. One of the videos showed Park Shin-hye and Choi Tae-joon a performance of Beautiful Life, which originally appeared in the K-drama Goblin.

Lee Min-ho confirmed he attended Park Shin-hye’s wedding with a selca (selfie). Taking to Instagram, Park Shin-hye’s The Heirs co-star Lee Min-ho shared a picture of himself looking handsome as ever in a black suit. He also gave a glimpse of the wedding invitation. He revealed that instead of addressing him as Lee Min-ho, Park Shin-hye addressed the invitation to Kim Tan, his character on their hit K-drama The Heirs.

As translated by Soompi, Lee Min-ho captioned the picture, “Do I congratulate you?", a witty twist to his famous line from the show, “Do I like you?" The reference left fans in splits. Many took to the comments section and shared their reactions. “Cryin over Kim tan-nim," a fan joked. “Hahahaha did Park Shin-hye really put “Kim Tan” instead of Lee Min Ho! I love their friendship Hahaha," added another.

Ahead of their wedding, Park Shin-hye’s agency Salt Ent shared pictures from the couple’s pre-wedding shoot. The Pinocchio star was seen wearing a white gown and posing with Choi Tae-joon, who was dressed in a black suit. She was also seen posing solo in a few photos.

Park Shin-hye and Choi Tae-joon had been dating since 2017. However, it wasn’t until March 2018 that they went public with their relationship.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.