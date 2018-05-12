Parmanu Is Not an Anti-Pakistan Film, It's a Very Pro-India Movie, Says John Abraham

Parmanu - The Story Of Pokhran, a Bollywood movie on India's nuclear test in 1998, is a pro-India, but not anti-Pakistan film, says actor-producer John Abraham, while the film's director joked it will release across 300 screens in Pakistan. At the film's trailer launch here on Friday, the team was asked about plans for the film's release in Pakistan."It's coming in 300 screens in Pakistan," director Abhishek Sharma quipped. It was clarified later that he was joking.On a serious note, John said: "To answer that question, this is not an anti-Pakistan film, it is a very pro-India film. So, we are very clear this is a film about India and we are going to celebrate this. If we start thinking about other markets, we would be compromising on our film. We wanted to tell the story as it is."John also said that he was very happy to make a come back with a film like Parmanu, after two years of his last release Force 2. Explaining his strategy to ensure quality work, John told the media: "I like taking time for the right subject. So, I am very happy to wait for two years and come back with this film."I am not only an actor, I am also a producer now. So, I am very clear in my mind about the kind of film that I want to make. I was sure from the beginning that we are not equipped to make an adult comedy, we can make films like 'Madras Cafe', 'Vicky Donor' and 'Force'.""After 'Force 2', I could have signed 10 films out of insecurity, but I didn't do that. As a producer, I have the authority to decide what kind of film I want to do and what not," the actor said.Written by Saiwyn Quadras and Sanyukta Shaikh Chawla, the film also features Diana Penty, Boman Irani and Yogendra Tikku. It will release on May 25.