1-min read

Parrot Pulls Off Ajay Devgn's Most Famous Stunt, Actor Flattered by the Viral Video

The parrot has a potential career in Rohit Shetty films.

News18.com

Updated:April 28, 2019, 5:28 PM IST
Image: Ajay Devgn/Twitter
Loading...
Ajay Devgn's fandom seems to have transcended the world of homo sapiens and influenced another kind of two-legged creatures - birds. Sounds ludicrous? Well, this video of a parrot trying to pull off an Ajay Devgn stunt is proof that bizarre things do happen in the world.

The video shows a parrot straddling two toy cars as it tries to walk, quite similar to stunts Ajay Devgn has done twice in his career. The first time was in his debut film Phool Aur Kaante, when he is seen making an entry with his feet on two moving motorcycles. The poster of his latest film, De De Pyaar De, show the 50-year-old actor doing a full split between two cars.

The parrot's video was tweeted to Ajay, who found it quite flattering, but also wondered if the bird had forgotten how to fly.




To which, his Total Dhamaal co-star Riteish Deshmukh provided a reply:




Internet had a field time laughing at first the parrot video and then the Twitter exchange between Ajay and Ritesh.




Ajay had announced the release of his upcoming comedy, also starring Rakul Preet and Tabu, by sharing the poster of the film last month.




The actor came under fire after the trailer of the film was released, as it showed that #MeToo accused actor Alok Nath has been retained in the film. Ajay defended the decision saying that reshooting scenes would have cost the film's producers dearly.

