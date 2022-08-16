Parsi New Year 2022: Bollywood Movies Based on the Parsi Community Which You Must Add to Your Watchlist This Navroz!

PARSI NEW YEAR 2022: Parsi New Year is being celebrated today on August 16. People across the globe celebrate the day with utmost joy and thunder. Food, good music and the exchange of gifts are an integral part of Parsi New Year. And, how can we forget the filmy angle? Yes, we are talking about the films that are based on Parsi Community.

On Parsi New Year 2022, here is a list of popular movies, which portray the minority community well on screen, that you must add to your watchlist:

1947: Earth

This Deepa Mehta directorial, which was released in 1998, is not about any Parsi character but had a Parsi family at the helm of affairs. Lenny (Maia Sethna), a Polio-afflicted girl, narrates the story of partition through the voice of her adult self (Shabana Azmi). Parzania

The national award-winning film Parzania traces the journey of a Parsi family, who lost their son during the Gujarat-Ahmedabad riots. Rahul Dholakia’s 2007 movie is inspired by the true story of a ten-year-old Parsi boy, Azhar Mody, who disappeared during the Gujarat riots. Khatta Meetha

This Basu Chatterjee’s directorial revolved around a feisty Parsi widower (played by Ashok Kumar), who seeks emotional support on the verge of his retirement. The wholesome family entertainer is still remembered for its melodious music. Khatta Meetha was released back in 1978. Shirin Farhad Ki Toh Nikal Padi

This 2012 film, directed by Bela Sehgal, has Boman Irani and Farah Khan in the lead roles. It is remembered for Boman’s character of Farhad Pastakia, a 45-year-old Parsi bachelor who is squashed between his love for Shirin Fugawala (played by Farha Khan) and his mother. Such A Long Journey

Such A Long Journey is a 1998 Indo-Canadian English language film, which was directed by Sturla Gunnarsson. It stars Roshan Seth in the lead role. The film focuses on the life of Gustad Noble, who is trapped in his past. Rustom

Although Akshay Kumar and Ileana D’Cruz-starrer Rustom do not throw much light on the community, its central characters are Parsis. The 2016 thriller drama is based on the infamous Nanavati Scandal. The film was not only praised by critics and audiences alike but it also fared well at the box office.

