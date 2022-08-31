'... Part Of My Destiny, Spiritual Experience': Sneha Wagh On Her South India Visit

Actress Sneha Wagh, who has acted in numerous television shows like Ek Veer Ki Ardaas: Veera, Jyoti, and Chandragupta Maurya to list a few, has made a place in the hearts of many with her acting prowess and adorable expressions. A social media buff, Sneha is often seen posting pictures and dance videos online, much to the excitement of fans.

Recently, the actress paid a trip to Tamil Nadu and shared glimpses of her spiritual journey by dropping pictures on Instagram of her visit to some of the famous temples of South India. The photos did not take much time to get viral.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SSneha Wagh (@snehawagh)

Sneha shared her wonderful experience at the Meenakshi Amman Temple in Madurai, penning a long note on her Instagram feed. “The Madurai Meenakshi Amman Temple… The most heavenly & aesthetic looking home for Devi Meenakshi (Parvati) & Lord Sundareshwar (Shiva),” wrote the actress.

“Anything I would say to describe won’t be enough to express what I saw & how I felt, I just wish I could take you inside to experience one of the most mesmerizing temples of South India, with such strong history…” Sneha added.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEOS

The picture revealed the 34-year-old actress standing barefoot in front of the magnificent Meenakshi temple. She wore a simple printed kurta matched with a pair of printed pants, carrying a sling bag. She had a smile on her face folding her hands together as a form of prayer.

From her Instagram space, it was also revealed that the actress visited the Rameshwaram temple. She dropped a string of pictures of her holy trip, calling the experience to be something beyond words.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SSneha Wagh (@snehawagh)

“Visiting Rameshwaram was a part of my destiny & the spiritual experience I’ve had over here is nothing to be expressed in words,” Sneha wrote in the post. The snaps portrayed the actress dressed in a green Kurti clicking a selfie. She had a holy tilak drawn on her forehead.

Sneha captured the glory of the Rameshwaram temple by clicking beautiful snaps of the place. She also posed for clicks inside the temple premises.

Sneha, who rose to fame with many noteworthy serials, also participated in Big Boss Marathi 3 in 2021. Although she did not win the reality show, Sneha was widely loved by viewers.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here