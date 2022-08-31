Partalekhaa Showers Birthday Love On Hubby Rajkummar Rao: ‘May This Year Be Everything Magical’

Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao is counted as one of the most versatile actors in the industry. With his effortless acting skills, the Stree actor has paved the way straight into the hearts of his fans. The actor is completing another lap around the sun today, and to mark his birthday, the actor’s wife Patralekhaa penned a sweet note for her life partner.

The Citylights actress took to Instagram on Wednesday and shared a couple of dashing pictures of the Shaadhi Mein Zaroor Aana star. In the pics, Rajkummar looks smart in a white shirt with black dots that he paired over light blue jeans. The actor completed his look with a light brown coloured coat, transparent glasses and similar light brown coloured boots.

As Patralekhaa showered birthday love on her hubby, she wrote, “Happy Birthday Raj. I love you. May this year be everything magical.” The moment Patralekhaa shared these pictures fans have dropped heart emojis and showered love on the actor. She wrote, “Happy Birthday Raj. I love you. May this year be everything magical.”

Soon after Patralekhaa shared these pictures, Rajummar took to the comments and wrote, “Thank you so much my love ❤️ I Love You ❤️.”

Farah Khan too chimed into the comments section writing, “We All lov u raj ♥️♥️♥️.”

Rajkummar got married to his girlfriend Patralekhaa in an intimate ceremony on November 15, 2021 in Chandigarh. The lovebirds were dating each other for 11 years before getting married. Patralekhaa and Rajkummar Rao collaborated together in the 2014 film CityLights directed by Hansal Mehta.

On the work front, Rajkummar will next be seen in Mr & Mrs Mahi opposite Janhvi Kapoor. This will be the second time Rajkummar and Janhvi will be collaborating after Roohi. He also has Bheed with Bhumi Pednekar.

