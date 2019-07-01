Parth, Erica Shoot for Kasautii Zindagii Kay At Rhine Falls in Switzerland

The cast of the popular TV show, Kasautii Zindagii Kay including Erica Fernandes, Karan Singh Grover and Parth Samthaan, who play the role of Prerna Sharma, Mr Bajaj and Anurag Basu respectively, are busy shooting in Switzerland these days. The cast have been giving us regular updates of their shoot trip by posting pictures and videos from the shoot of Kasautii Zindagii Kay in Switzerland.

Recently, a picture of Erica Fernandes aka Prerna Sharma having a conversation with Karan Singh Grover aka Mr Bajaj is doing rounds on internet. In another picture, Erica can be seen having a conversation with Parth Samthaan aka Anurag Basu against the backdrop of Rheinfall.

According to recent reports, the current plot of the show Kasautii Zindagii Kay will have Mr Bajaj creating major issues between Anurag and Prerna. In the latest development, Anurag wanted Prerna to accompany him for a business conference in Switzerland along with their honeymoon. However, Prerna will be seen walking hand-in-hand with Mr. Bajaj instead of Anurag, creating a lot of tiff between them.

Currently in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Mr Bajaj will bring some drama and tension between Prerna and Anurag’s love destroying Basu Industries and Anurag Basu. He will use this opportunity to have a deal with Prerna, and have her by his side. Mr Bajaj might force Prerna to marry him and leave Anurag. Mr Bajaj has managed to get hold of a few documents that can destroy the Basus.

Interestingly, those documents were provided to Mr Bajaj by none other than Komolika. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay team will shoot in Switzerland for 15 days, before heading back to India.