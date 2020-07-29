Parth Samthaan Accused of 'Putting Lives at Risk' by Breaking Quarantine Rules After Covid-19 Diagnosis

Parth Samthaan is under the public scanner once again. He had allegedly flouted Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) quarantine rules while staying in his Goregaon residence after testing coronavirus positive.

Recently, Parth had also shared on social media that he has tested negative for coronavirus and has now reached Pune to be with his family.

View this post on Instagram Thankyou 😇 A post shared by Parth Samthaan (@the_parthsamthaan) on Jul 26, 2020 at 5:40am PDT

When accused of breaking quarantine rules by some Twitter users, Parth said that he was having 'panic attack'. Tagging BMC, Mumbai Police and Parth in a tweet, one user wrote, "TV actor @LaghateParth Parth Samthaan has been flouting BMC quarantine rules, stepping out of BMC seal of his flat, using public facilities in DB woods, Goregaon putting residents at risk. His house help who stays with him, is still positive. Need action BMC @mybmc @mumbaipolice (sic)."

TV actor @LaghateParth Parth Samthaan has been flouting BMC quarantine rules, stepping out of BMC seal of his flat, using public facilities in DB woods, Goregaon putting residents at risk. His house help who stays with him, is still positive. Need action BMC @mybmc @mumbaipolice — Shilpa (@Suhaasi) July 27, 2020

In response, Parth shot down the claims saying, "Yes I have tested negative and I was home quarantined for 17 days which technically is more than 14 .. and last night I had a panic attack so were you willing to take me to the doc?? And now m on my to Pune to spend some much needed time with my family (sic)."

Dear @Suhaasi ,yes I have tested negative and I was home quarantined for 17 days which technically is more than 14 .. and last night I had a panic attack so were you willing to take me to the doc?? And now m on my to Pune to spend some much needed time with my family .. — Parth Samthaan (@LaghateParth) July 28, 2020

Earlier, during the lockdown period, there were reports that Parth attended a pool party which flouted social distancing guidelines. Read: Netizens Slam Parth Samthaan for Allegedly Having a Pool Party Despite COVID-19 Lockdown The actor shared on July 12 that he tested positive for coronavirus with mild symptoms.

He will not be shooting for Kasautii Zindagii Kay in the meantime on sets but may work from home like Aamna Sharif and Erica Fernandes.