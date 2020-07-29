MOVIES

Parth Samthaan Accused of 'Putting Lives at Risk' by Breaking Quarantine Rules After Covid-19 Diagnosis

'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' actor Parth Samthaan has gone to Pune to be with his family after testing Covid-19 negative recently.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: July 29, 2020, 7:38 PM IST
Parth Samthaan is under the public scanner once again. He had allegedly flouted Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) quarantine rules while staying in his Goregaon residence after testing coronavirus positive.

Recently, Parth had also shared on social media that he has tested negative for coronavirus and has now reached Pune to be with his family.

Thankyou 😇

When accused of breaking quarantine rules by some Twitter users, Parth said that he was having 'panic attack'. Tagging BMC, Mumbai Police and Parth in a tweet, one user wrote, "TV actor @LaghateParth Parth Samthaan has been flouting BMC quarantine rules, stepping out of BMC seal of his flat, using public facilities in DB woods, Goregaon putting residents at risk. His house help who stays with him, is still positive. Need action BMC @mybmc @mumbaipolice (sic)."

In response, Parth shot down the claims saying, "Yes I have tested negative and I was home quarantined for 17 days which technically is more than 14 .. and last night I had a panic attack so were you willing to take me to the doc?? And now m on my to Pune to spend some much needed time with my family (sic)."

Earlier, during the lockdown period, there were reports that Parth attended a pool party which flouted social distancing guidelines. Read: Netizens Slam Parth Samthaan for Allegedly Having a Pool Party Despite COVID-19 Lockdown The actor shared on July 12 that he tested positive for coronavirus with mild symptoms.

Hi everyone , I have been tested Postive for covid 19 .although I have mild symptoms.. I would urge and request everyone whose been with me in close promitixy over the last few days please go and get yourself tested . The Bmc has regularly been in touch and with the doctors guidance I am in self quarantine and I am grateful to them for all their support . Please be safe and take care 😇

He will not be shooting for Kasautii Zindagii Kay in the meantime on sets but may work from home like Aamna Sharif and Erica Fernandes.

