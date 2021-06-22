Parth Samthaan Adorns New Hairstyle, Fans Can’t Stop Gushing Over Him

Television actor Parth Samthaan has a huge fanbase. The actor enjoys massive popularity for portraying the famous character of Anurag Basu in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Recently, Parth gave a pleasant surprise to his fans and shared his new dapper look on social media. By chopping down his locks, the actor flaunted his debonaire look leaving his fans gushing over him.

Parth is revelling in ecstasy as he is holidaying in New York. Posing in the middle of Times Square, the actor gave a sneak peek of his new sleek hairstyle. Posting a series of his pictures on Instagram, the actor revealed his “New Look in New York” with the same smile. The TV star rocked a floral printed shirt with black bottoms while flaunting his bewitching smile.

The actor’s new hairstyle is a hit among fans as they couldn’t contain their amazement and filled the post with countless reactions. Within hours of sharing, the post garnered over 2 lakhs likes. Parth who has been enjoying his US trip is quite active on social media and often shares his whereabouts from the country. All in white, the actor is posing with the Capitol in the background in this one while giving a gorgeous view of Manhattan in another.

In this one, the actor all smiles is seen posing for the camera from Chicago. There is no denying that the actor looked debonair clad in multi-coloured shirt and that contagious smile.

As Parth was talking about his vivacious smile, taking to the comment section, his co-star Erica Fernandes wittingly replied, “But your eyes say that you haven’t slept.”

Parth made his digital debut with Alt Balaji’s web series titled Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu. The actor played a gangster Nawab, a powerful man who takes overproduction as well as piracy of films in the industry.

