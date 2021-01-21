Parth Samthaan and Khushali Kumar Sizzle in New Music Video

After teasing his fans for a while on social media, Parth Samthaan’s newest song has been released by the label T-series. The romantic song 'Pehle Pyaar ka Pehla Gham' features Khushali Kumar as the female lead. It's sung by Tulsi Kumar and Jubin Nautiyal and the music video has fans going crazy because of the amazing chemistry between the two actors. The song is a remake of a popular love song from the 1990s of the same title from the film Papa Kahte Hai.

The song is set in the backdrop of Goa with some beautiful shots of the beach. Samthaan and Kumar are introduced as acting school friends who are in a relationship in the intro. When the song actually begins, Samthaan is a big star, Shoor. Whereas Kumar, Gracy, is a housekeeping staff in a hotel.

The video features the events that unfold when the big movie star comes to Goa for a shoot and is encountered by a lover from his past.

As the title suggests, it is about loss and heartbreak in first love.

The video has reached 2,229,502 views within hours of being posted. The T-series channel holds the record for the highest number of subscribers at 156 million. With a massive fan following of Samthaan, the views will only grow.

While the song is already generating a lot of buzz, the star had caused quite a stir when he posted a cosy image of the two embracing each other as a teaser for his upcoming project. Slyly, he captioned the image in a way to simply confuse the fans further. Most of his fans assumed that the two were dating and this was his way of telling them.

The post shared on January 11 managed to get a lot of intrigue from his fans who kept returning to find out more. Later the star dropped a poster of the song, killing all the dating rumours.