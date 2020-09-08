Parth Samthaan Bags Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi, Cast in Key Role Opposite Alia Bhatt: Report

Last month, there were reports doing the rounds that Parth Samthaan had decided to quit Kasautii Zindagii Kay as he wanted to focus on his health and other projects. Now if a report in Spotboye is to be believed, the actor has landed a role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi.

The report suggests that Parth has been finalised for an important role opposite Alia Bhatt in Gangubai Kathiawadi. "Parth has signed his first Bollywood project opposite Alia Bhatt in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi. Parth is extremely excited about his filmy debut with the big banner," a source told the portal.

There are also reports that Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, starring Parth and Erica Fernandes is going off-air soon. The much-hyped show managed to gain popularity and TRP for the longest time but recent numbers are reportedly not impressive.

"Makers were not happy with the numbers of the show. Also, Parth Samthaan's decision of quitting the show added to the decision of the channel. By now makers were trying to hold back Parth to continue playing Anurag. However in the recent development, they don't find any scope of improvement even after replacing the main lead's face and hence they have decided to make the show go off air by November this year, Actors have been informed about this already," a source earlier informed SpotboyE.