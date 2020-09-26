Parth Samthaan Bids Emotional Goodbye to Kasautii Zindagii Kay

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 from the house of Ekta Kapoor has had a good run for the last two years. After premiering on September 25, 2018, the show became popular for its twists and turns and the chemistry between the lead actors.

But after running successfully for two years, the Star Plus show is set to air its last episode on October 3. The curtain is about to fall on the love story of Erica Fernandes as Prerna Sharma and Parth Samthaan as Anurag Basu as the cast is saying their goodbyes.

The male lead of the show Parth Samthaan also had an emotional note prepared to thank the viewers for giving him all the support and love. He also thanked Ekta and his costars in his goodbye note. “Kasautii Zindagii Kay has shaped me as an actor and as a human being. To Ekta Kapoor, To Star Plus, to the Show, to my Co-Stars, and the incredible people who make it, thank you for giving me the finest life and work lessons I could have ever asked for,” the actor said.

He thanked the makers for giving him this chance two years ago. Parth said the cast and crew made him the person he is today and it’s rare to get a chance to be a part of something that’s “beautiful, historic, and incredible”, reported TOI.

The last bit of his note was dedicated to his fans. He thanked them for falling in love with Anurag Basu and supporting Kasautii Zindagii Kay right till the end. “I’ll miss this more than anything,” he addee.d

The revamped version of Anurag and Prerna’s story came 19 years after the original and Balaji Telefilms had left no stone unturned to make the show popular. Shah Rukh Khan was brought in for the launch and promotional events were arranged in several cities.

Although the show is ending soon, the makers have promised a happy ending for the lead couple. According to media reports, the antagonist Komolika, played by Aamna Sharif, is going to die on the show, thereby making the road smooth for the reunion of Anurag and Prerna.