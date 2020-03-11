English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Parth Samthaan Celebrates Birthday on Kasautii Zindagii Kay Sets, See Pics

Parth Samthaan Celebrates Birthday on Kasautii Zindagii Kay Sets, See Pics

Television actor Parth Samthaan, who turns 29 on Wednesday, celebrated on the sets of the popular series, "Kasautii Zindagii Kay".

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: March 11, 2020, 3:50 PM IST
Share this:

Television actor Parth Samthaan, who turns 29 on Wednesday, celebrated on the sets of the popular series, "Kasautii Zindagii Kay".

Parth took to Instagram to share pictures of his birthday celebrations from the sets with co-stars Pooja Banerjee and Shubhaavi Choksey.

The video featured a money-themed cake with edible currency. Parth captioned the image: "Let's eat money instead of stealing... #bellaciao #birthdaycake #lacasadepapel With @poojabanerjeee and @shubhaavi."

"Kasautii Zindagii Kay" is a romantic drama TV series which features Parth Samthaan, Erica Fernandes, Hina Khan, Karan Singh Grover and Aamna Sharif.

The show is a reboot of the 2001 hit series "Kasautii Zindagii Kay", which featured Shweta Tiwari, Cezzane Khan, Hiten Tejwani, Ronit Roy and Urvashi Dholakia.

Follow @News18Movies for more


Share this:

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Next Story