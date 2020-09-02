Parth Samthaan Continues to Play Anurag Basu in Kasautii Zindagii Kay with Additional Perks: Report

Rumours have been rife about the fate of popular daily soap Kasautii Zindagii Kay, starring Parth Samthaan, Erica Fernandes and Karan Patel. Parth was reported to quitting the show and sources said that he had submitted his resignation and will be concluding shoot by the first week of September.

Now, like twists in Ekta Kapoor-produced show, KZK has got its very own pleasant surprise in the form of Parth continuing to play Anurag Basu and not quitting. Earlier, it was reported that Ekta was keen on retaining Parth and was holding talks with the channel and the actor's team for the future course of action. Now, Parth is said to be very much part of the show with the production also paying heed to some of his demands like increased remuneration and the storyline being shifted to focus more on his track with Prerna (Erica), reported a website.

However, there will be change in show's air timings and it will be given a new slot. Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 will be running on Star Plus in Kasautii Zindagii Kay's place for now. But KZK remains very much part of the picture, contrary to speculations that it is going off air.

Even though the focus of KZK will be shifted back to Prerna and Anurag's love story, Mr Bajaj (Karan) and Komolika (Aamna Sharif) will remain very much integral to the soap. The negotiations between Parth and channel took some time because producer was busy with Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.