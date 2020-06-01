Parth Samthaan Enjoys the Sound of First Rain in Hyderabad, Watch Video

Kasautii Zindagii Kay fame Parth Samthaan travelled from Mumbai to Hyderabad after domestic flights resumed service last week. Yesterday, the actor was enjoying the first spell of Hyderabad rain. Parth has uploaded a clip on Instagram wherein he is seen getting slightly drenched in the open, and enjoyed the sound of raindrops.

Parth captioned the post as, “That sound of first Rain #peaceofmind”.

Last week, the 29-year-old shared a useful tip with his online family along with a throwback picture. The image shows him sipping on what looks like coconut water during a vacation. “Stay hydrated and keep your immune system high ! #day235689470027 (sic),” he wrote along with the image.

The actor, like many others, took all the necessary safety precautions while traveling on flight. However, he faced immense backlash due to a recent social media post shared by him. In the video, now deleted, Parth was seen enjoying a pool party with his friends in Hyderabad amid the coronavirus lockdown. He was slammed by social media users for not following the mandatory post-travel quarantine and engaging in socializing.

Meanwhile, Parth plays Anurag Basu in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. The soap opera features Erica Fernandez as Prerna Sharma, Aamna Sharif as Komolika and Karan Singh Grover as Mr Bajaj.

