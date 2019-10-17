Parth Samthaan, Erica Fernandes Party with Ekta Kapoor, See Pics
Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes, who reportedly broke up a month ago, were seen partying at Ekta Kapoor's house party last week. This had reignited rumours of them getting back together.
Image: Instagram
Indian television actor Parth Samthaan’s love life has been in the news for quite sometime now. Recently, the actor was clicked with his Kausatii Zindagii Kay co-star and now ex-girlfriend Erica Fernandes at Ekta Kapoor’s house party last week. This had sparked rumours of a possible reconciliation between the former lovers.
And @ektaravikapoor hosts a pretty good bash for her successful foray in the digital medium. Best part is they dont keep a tacky backdrop and instead this lovely garden feel to it. So well organised and loving the guest list ❤❤❤ #parthsamthaan #ericafernandes #jennifereinget #karansinghgrover #karanpatel #shabbirahluwalia #kanchikaul #anitahasnandani #sunnyleone #riddhimapandit #amnasharif #viralbhayani @viralbhayani
However, much to their fans' dismay, the two have moved on for good. Parth and Erica met on the sets of Kausatii Zindagii Kay and were said to have hit it off instantly. The show's success and the couple's chemistry won them a huge fan base too. Earlier, reports that surfaced had hinted at things going awry between the two due to Parth's closeness to a Jaipur based actor Priyanka Solanki who had starred in Madhubala- Ek Ishq Ek Junoon in 2013. This was said to be the reason for the split. A source close to them had said, "Parth and Erica are no longer a couple. They both split a few weeks back."
Lately, Parth was also romantically linked with another of his Kasautii Zindagii Kay co-star--Ariah Agarwal, who plays the role of Mishka. A video of them dancing to the song Neend Churayi Meri Kisne O Sanam Tune had also surfaced online where the two looked cosy and comfortable with each other. According to sources, Parth has often been spotted with Ariah and was seen making frequent visits to her Lokhandwala residence, reported bollywoodshaadis.com. However, Ariah denied dating rumours and even posted a clarification.
Read: Ariah Agarwal Says Parth Samthaan is a Friend, Posts New Pics of Duo on Social Media
Hey alexa! What is Pisces and Pisces FRIENDSHIP compatibility? Alexa: @the_parthsamthaan @iosiswellness @rishamkbawa @chanchalthard_hmua A post shared by Ariah Agarwal (@itisariah) on
Currently, Parth and Erica are known to maintain a professional relationship.
