Parth Samthaan, Erica Fernandes to Be the 13th Jodi on Salman Khan's Nach Baliye 9, Watch Promo

After giving us a display of their sizzling chemistry in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes may also come together for Star Plus' dance reality show Nach Baliye 9, which is produced by Salman Khan's banner and is judged by Raveena Tandon and choreographer-filmmaker Ahmed Khan.

The channel recently shared a teaser video of the duo, leading up to the anticipation that the much loved TV pair may participate as contestants in Nach Baliye 9. They were introduced as the 13th jodi of Nach Baliye 9 in a new promo of the show where the two actors are seen sharing a romantic dance on the track Mere Naam Tu from Zero.

Captioning the video clip, the official social media handles on the network wrote, "Look, who just showed up as Jodi No. 13! Are you ready for this unexpected twist?"

Kasautii Zindagii Kay's Anurag and Prerna are welcomed by co-judge Raveena. Later, co-host Maniesh Paul tells them that they have a twist in store for the duo and thereafter enters Urvashi Dholakia, the original Komolika from the 2001 installment.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay is currently one of the most loved shows on TV. The lead pair's performances and relationship rumours have pegged the show at the top of TRP charts. Earlier in July, it was announced that Alka Amin will be joining the show as an antagonist. Alka will be seen playing Mr Rishabh Bajaj's (Karan Singh Grover) aunt, the only person he calls family in the show.

