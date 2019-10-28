Parth Samthaan-Erica Fernandez Celebrate Diwali Together, Click a ‘Groupfie’

Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandez celebrate Diwali together, click a ‘groupfie’. See pic

The whole nation celebrated Diwali on Sunday with colourful lights and rangoli. From commoners to celebrities, everyone was dressed in their best to commemorate the festival of lights and spend some quality time with their dear ones.

TV stars also took their day off to celebrate Diwali with their friends and family. The team of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 came together to light the lamps and enjoy some time together. In a selfie, or what can be rather called a ‘groupfie’, the lead actors of the show can be seen together. Their foreheads have ‘tika’, evidently showing the puja and rituals that must have had taken place.

Parth Samthaan, who plays the lead role of Anurag Basu, is looking impressive in a blue kurta with golden zari work on it. Erica Fernandez, who plays the role of Prerna, is smiling wide at the camera. She is wearing pink and golden ethnic attire paired with heavy kundan jhumkas and golden bangles. Sahil Anand, who is also a part of the serial as Anupam Sengupta, has clicked the happy picture.

Apart from Erica and Parth, there are several other TV actors who celebrated Diwali together. Jay Bhanushali shared a picture with his wife Mahhi Vij and full family, and captioned the picture as “Spot the difference? 2018 and 2019 diwali picture everything is the same its just love growing every year...”

Karanvir Bohra also spent a happy Diwali with his twin girls praying to the Almighty.

Yuvika Chaudhary celebrated a bright and joyous Diwali with her husband Prince Narula.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.