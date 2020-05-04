MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Parth Samthaan Gets A New Haircut At Home, Flaunts It On TikTok

credits - Parth Samthaan instagram

credits - Parth Samthaan instagram

The latest one to get a home makeover is Parth Samthaan. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor revealed his new makeover with the help of a TikTok video.

Share this:

With parlours and salons shut due to the nationwide lockdown, people are seeking help of family members or taking matters into their own hands for some much-needed grooming.


The latest one to get a home makeover is none other than showbiz star Parth Samthaan. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor revealed his new makeover with the help of a TikTok video. The video says, “What the hell is beauty mode, what does this do.”


The actor then puts a finger on the camera and his new look his revealed as soon as he removes the finger. “Let’s get a makeover… Tiktok id - parthsamthaan623,” read the caption.


View this post on Instagram

Let’s get a makeover Tiktok id - @parthsamthaan623

A post shared by Parth Samthaan (@the_parthsamthaan) on



Before the makeover, Parth had the lockdown look with long messy hair and a beard. The after makeover look shows him with chopped and spiked hair and no moustache.


His co-star Ariah Agrawal commented on the picture, describing the transformation into apt words. “Ohhh dayummm!! Pablo to a football player!” she wrote.


Well, he is not the only one who is trying new makeover at home. Bollywood diva Anushka Sharma also tried chopping off the hair of her hubby and Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli.


View this post on Instagram

Meanwhile, in quarantine.. ‍♂‍♀

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on



Pathan brothers Yusuf and Irfan also tried some new skills at home, with the younger one giving a nice haircut to his older brother.




Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a picture of her son Taimur all set to get a haircut from dad Saif Ali Khan.

View this post on Instagram

Haircut anyone? ‍♀️

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    29,685

    +1,615*  

  • Total Confirmed

    42,836

    +2,573*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    11,762

    +875*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,389

    +83*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 04 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    2,144,038

    +36,986*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,524,429

    +61,747*

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,132,553

    +21,834*  

  • Total DEATHS

    247,838

    +2,927*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres