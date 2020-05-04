Parth Samthaan Gets A New Haircut At Home, Flaunts It On TikTok

With parlours and salons shut due to the nationwide lockdown, people are seeking help of family members or taking matters into their own hands for some much-needed grooming.







The latest one to get a home makeover is none other than showbiz star Parth Samthaan. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor revealed his new makeover with the help of a TikTok video. The video says, “What the hell is beauty mode, what does this do.”







The actor then puts a finger on the camera and his new look his revealed as soon as he removes the finger. “Let’s get a makeover… Tiktok id - parthsamthaan623,” read the caption.











Before the makeover, Parth had the lockdown look with long messy hair and a beard. The after makeover look shows him with chopped and spiked hair and no moustache.







His co-star Ariah Agrawal commented on the picture, describing the transformation into apt words. “Ohhh dayummm!! Pablo to a football player!” she wrote.







Well, he is not the only one who is trying new makeover at home. Bollywood diva Anushka Sharma also tried chopping off the hair of her hubby and Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli.











Pathan brothers Yusuf and Irfan also tried some new skills at home, with the younger one giving a nice haircut to his older brother.











Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a picture of her son Taimur all set to get a haircut from dad Saif Ali Khan.