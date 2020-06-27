Parth Samthaan Goes Back to Shoot for Kasautii Zindagii Kay After 3 Months, See Photos

As the television industry is slowing resuming work on shows, actor Parth Samthaan has gone back to the sets of Kasautii Zindagii Kay. The actor seemed pretty relieved to be getting back to work after 3 months of lockdown.

Parth shared photos from the sets of the show. His makeup artist can be seen dressed in a PPE kit, while discussing scenes, Parth can be seen wearing a mask in some photos. The actor, who plays the role of Anurag Basu in the show, shared the photos with the caption, "Back to Shoot after 3 months 😇 Back to normalcy ! #unlockindia."

Take a look:



Before resuming work, Parth was in the news recently after TV producer Vikas Guppta issued a long video message on talking about molestation allegations levied against him by Parth, Shilpa Shinde and Priyank Sharma.

Read: Vikas Guppta Comes Out as Bisexual, Denies Casting Couch Allegations by Parth Samthaan and Priyank Sharma

With the new phase of shooting, new things are going to be happening on the show as well. With the exit of Karan Singh Grover as Mr Bajaj, Karan Patel has been roped in to play the part.

Apparently, Karan Singh Grover was apprehensive about resuming shoot amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis and wanted to wait for some more time.

TV show shoots went on a pause mode in March after the nationwide lockdown was announced. With the government specifying certain guidelines to resume shoots, showmakers are returning to sets gradually.

Daily shows 'Kumkum Bhagya' and 'Kunali Bhagya' have commenced shooting with limited crew. 'Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki', 'Choti Sarrdaarni', 'Barrister Babu', 'Shubharambh', 'Naati Pinky Ki Lambi Love Story', 'Ek Mahanayak Dr B.R. Ambedkar' and 'Santoshi Maa Sunaye Vrat Kathayein' have also reportedly resumed shooting.

