Parth Samthaan Had a Crush on Kasautii Zindagii Kay's Komolika Aamna Sharif
Parth Samthan was upset about his friends Hina Khan and Karan Singh Grover leaving Kasautii Zindagii Kay. However, he was delighted when Aamna Sharif came on-board on Komolika.
Parth Samthan was upset about his friends Hina Khan and Karan Singh Grover leaving Kasautii Zindagii Kay. However, he was delighted when Aamna Sharif came on-board on Komolika.
Parth Samthaan, who is currently impressing the audience with his performance as Anurag Basu in Star Plus’ show Kasautii Zindagii Kay says he had a crush Aamna Sharif when he used to watch her on her previous show – Kahiin To Hoga.
With Hina Khan and Karan Singh Grover’s exit from the show, Aamna Sharif recently joined the team as the new Komolika. While Parth is upset about his friends (Hina and Karan) leaving the show, he was delighted when Aamna came on-board. He said, “Aamna is very sweet. When I met her for the first time, I told her that when I was a kid, I had a huge crush on her and she started laughing. I used to watch her TV show Kahiin To Hoga, regularly. She still looks the same and is such a positive person. Her entry in the show has been a good surprise element.”
He also spoke about the alleged rumours with his co-star Erica Fernandes that they don’t bother him. “We are good friends and friendly even today. We are in a good space. We work together daily on our TV serial and things are smooth between us. At times, there are some arguments or differences of opinions at work, but this is normal. In fact, recently, the cast came over to my new house and we all chilled together. I am not even aware of most of these so-called rumours, so we don’t need to deal with it.”
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kriti Kharbanda Confirms Dating Pulkit Samrat, Says Wanted Parents to Know First
- Bigg Boss 13: Arhaan Khan Confesses His Love for Rashami Desai, Says Want to go Back and Propose Her
- 5-Year-Old Claimed to Become 'Spider Man' after Trying Heroin, Takes It to School
- 'For Religious Purposes Only': Cow Dung Cakes Sold in US Store Fuel Desi Twitter's Imagination
- Kerala MLA Asked Locals to Gift Him Books, Now He's Donating Them to School Libraries