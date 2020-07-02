MOVIES

Parth Samthaan Had Moments of Depression and Sadness During Lockdown

Parth Samthaan recalls undergoing moments of 'depression and sadness' amid the lockdown period that began in March.

TV actor Parth Samthaan has shared a note on social media in which he claims that he had 'moments of depression and sadness' amid the three months long lockdown period that was imposed in the wake of coronavirus spread.

Parth wrote in his post, "Yes there were moments of depression and sadness during this lockdown, but that’s what gives us strength to be stronger and push ourselves so that one day when this pandemic is over .. We are Ready !!! To face this world again (sic)."

In a message for people who supported him during these tough times, Parth added, "I am grateful and thankful to all my loved ones, fans, friends and all those people who have loved me and influenced me to be a better and a positive person."

Check out Parth's social media post here.

Meanwhile, Parth has resumed shooting for his hit show Kasautii Zindagii Kay after filming began on TV shows during the past weekend.

