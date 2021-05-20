Parth Samthaan Has This Special Name for Former Co-Star Erica Fernandes

Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes shared the small screen in the popular TV serial Kasautii Zindagii Kay. With their stint in the show as Prerna and Anurag, the couple floored the audience and became a household name. Soon, there were rumours of the two dating each other. But later, Erica rebuffed the speculations and said that they are only good friends. Recently, Erica interacted with her fans on Instagram. Chipping in, Parth wished her co-actor a belated birthday and called her with a special name.

Earlier this month, Erica celebrated her birthday in lockdown. Wishing the actress, Parth fondly called her ‘Elita’. He wrote this name in the comment box when the actress was chatting with her admirers on social media.

This definitely seems to rebuff the rumours of the two going through a rough patch in their friendship when the news of their link-ups surfaced. Moreover, the speculations accelerated when Erica was not a party to the birthday bash of her co-star. And neither had she posted a birthday wish for him on the digital media.

Lately, the actress cleared the reason for not attending the birthday bash in earlier interviews. She responded that there is no rift between the two. She had not attended the party as a precaution against Covid-19. As far as wishing on social media is concerned, the actress said, she has Parth's number and had wished him on a call.

Talking about whether the link-up rumours with the co-actor have affected her equation with him, she revealed that though her equation with Parth wasn't changed, their personal life was disturbed. However, all is well now.

On the work front, Parth was last seen in the web series Main Hero Boll Raha Hu, whereas Erica will next feature as Sonakshi in Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi Season 3. The third instalment of the show will mark Erica’s return with Shaheer Sheikh.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here