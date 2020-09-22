Parth Samthaan Holidays in Goa After Wrapping up Kasautii Zindagii Kay Shoot, See Pics

Telly actor Parth Samthaan has wrapped up shooting on his much loved show Kasautii Zindagii Kay and is said to be venturing into Bollywood with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi opposite Alia Bhatt. Even though his part in the upcoming film remains to be confirmed by the makers, the actor quit KZK recently adding to rumours that he has indeed been signed on for this much waited project.

Meanwhile, after completing KZK shoot, Parth is now in Goa for a small vacation. He earlier partied at co-star Aamna Sharif's residence to mark an end to their collaboration on the show. Now, Parth will be enjoying surf and sand for a few days as he steps out for outing with friends after completing his work commitments.

Sharing a glimpse of his vacation, Parth posted a picture on Instagram stories and wrote "Goa" over it. In the snap, he is seen carrying an all black look. See here.

Meanwhile, a last promo of KZK has been released by STar Plus, which hints at how the show will come to a conclusion.

Are you excited to see Parth in a Bollywood film next?