Parth Samthaan Hosts Party for Kasautii Zindagii Kay Friends, Erica Fernandes Misses Celebration

Kasautii Zindagii Kay’s Anurag Basu aka Parth Samthaan has finally fulfilled his dream of buying his house in Mumbai. He made sure to celebrate the success with a 'crazy' housewarming party, especially for his Kasautii Zindagii Kay co-stars. The actor took to Instagram to share a picture from the celebrations. He wrote, “And this turned out to be one crazy House warming night #housewarming #aboutyesterday @realhinakhan @sahilanandofficial @shubhaavi @scarlettmrose @udaytikekar @eshanya_maheshwari @aakanshashukla0803 (sic).”

Samthaan’s co-star and actress Ariah Agarwal immediately commented on the picture, “I’m not in any pictures. I was the first person to reach but. Is this punishment for popping the champagne.” The actress was recently spotted partying with Samthaan.

Another friend of the actor and Splitsvilla fame Scarlett M Rose also shared a picture on her Instagram account, writing, “You can’t save the world alone, that’s why I’m with you @the_parthsamthaan I am so happy & so proud of you. Your dream come true, your own house in Mumbai. I have seen you grow from a kiddo to a Gentleman. I have seen you in your ups & down & I’m so glad I’ve been with you through it all. I’ll always be there for you. Love : Kalet.”

While other actors from the show, including Hina Khan, Sahil Anand, Shubhaavi, Uday Tikekar and others were also present at the party, the only person missing in the celebrations was Samthaan’s rumoured ex-girlfriend, Erica Fernandes.

According to the reports, the lovebirds have reportedly broken up and are ignoring being spotted with each other.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.