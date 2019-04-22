Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

But the job is not done yet!
Vote for the deserving candidate this year.

Check your mail to know more

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

Parth Samthaan is Back on Sets of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 After Father's Death, Shares Emotional Post

According to a report, Parth Samthaan has resumed shooting for 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2' after his father passed away on Friday in Pune.

News18.com

Updated:April 22, 2019, 6:29 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Parth Samthaan is Back on Sets of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 After Father's Death, Shares Emotional Post
Image: Parth Samthaan/Instagram
Loading...
Parth Samthaan had to take time off from work over the weekend, after it was reported that his father had passed away. The actor was informed of his father's deteriorating health while he was on the sets of his show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 and had to drive to Pune after the shooting that day was called off, reported Spotboye.

Parth's father Mr. Lagathe had later passed away that day due to age-related illness in a Pune hospital, and it is now being reported that the actor has resumed shooting for his how in Mumbai. A report in Spotboye quoted a source from the sets saying, "Parth was very sombre throughout the day, he was very close to his father and he might take time to come out of it."

Parth also came up with an emotional Instagram post on Monday paying tribute to his late father. Sharing a picture of his dad, Parth wrote, "The man known for his vibrant smile, his hard work, and the way he kept his relations .........perhaps the last time I saw Him smiling 😊...RIP Pappa ....Love....Always❤️."



Parth was close to his parents and had recently bought a house for them in Mumbai. Sharing a picture of his newly purchased flat, he wrote, "Gift to my Parents —-MY FIRST HOUSE IN MUMBAI This feeling is beyond happiness ! Since the time one travels to a new city to aspire his/her dream .. you are always away from your home .. and while pursuing your dream you want to get your ‘home sweet home’ asap .. So with god’s blessings ...finally m glad that I am able to achieve one of the goals from my wishlist #myownhouse #2801 #hariom Ganpati Bappa Maurya"



Parth plays the lead character of Anurag Basu in the daily soap Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. His co-actress Erica Fernandes plays Prerna Basu in the show which is a reboot of Ekta Kapoor's hit serial of the same name.

Follow @News18Movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram