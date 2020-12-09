Parth Samthaan Loves Erica Fernandes and Harshad Chopda’s Performance in 'Juda Kar Diya'

Erica Fernandes and Harshad Chopda’s much-anticipated music video, Juda Kar Diya is taking over the internet and fans just can’t stop crushing over it. Among everyone, Erica’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay co-actor Parth Samthaan has also been left spellbound with the Erica and Harshad’s breath-taking chemistry in the heart-breaking song.

Taking to his Instagram story, the actor lauded them for portraying such a beautiful song. He shared the cover of the song and wrote, “Great job guys, amazingly portrayed.”

Erica and Harshad’s Juda Kar Diya released yesterday on December 8 and it took the internet by storm within a few moments. The amazing chemistry of ‘Erishad’ and the soulful voice by Stebin Ben has just left everyone mesmerized and became an instant hit on YouTube. The song has garnered over 29 lakhs views and 20,9000 likes on Youtube. The heart-breaking song shows the pain and sorrow of losing the love of life forever. The beautiful lyrics of the song are penned by Sanjeev Chaturvedi and the music is composed by Sanjeev-Ajay.

Parth and Erica shared the screen space in Ekta Kapoor's Kasuatii Zindagii Kay as the lead character of the show – Anurag Basu and Prerna Sharma. However, the show didn’t get ranked on TRP chart and came to an end. But , their onscreen magic had received immense love from the fans. Fans lovingly called them ‘AnuPre’.

Meanwhile, Parth is quite active on social media and keeps sharing glimpses from his daily routine. The actor has a huge female fan following on social media. Recently, he shared an adorable clip featuring his several fan moments where he can be seen surrounded by his supporters. Sharing the video, he also pens a heartfelt note for his fans which reads, “Two most Important things any artist would crave for ... fans appreciation and your love Thank you for all your love and support #gratitude #blessed ...Thankyou #parthians.”

Parth will be next seen web series Main Hero Boll Raha Hu.