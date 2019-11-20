Parth Samthaan, who is currently impressing the audience with his performance as Anurag Basu in Star Plus show Kasautii Zindagii Kay, says that he and rumoured girlfriend Erica Fernandes are friends and nothing more. In an interview with an entertainment website, Parth claimed that the two actors are "in a good space" and that he is not aware of rumours that are doing rounds in media reports that claim that he and Erica are together.

Times of India quoted him saying about Erica, "We are good friends and friendly even today. We are in a good space. We work together daily on our TV serial and things are smooth between us. At times, there are some arguments or differences of opinions at work, but this is normal. In fact, recently, the cast came over to my new house and we all chilled together. I am not even aware of most of these so-called rumours, so we don't need to deal with it."

It is probably the first time that Parth has opened up about his side of the story in the matter that concerns the Kasautii Zindagii Kay lead pair. Media reports claiming that Parth and Erica were together and that they had broken up eventually and are now just friends have been the topic of discussion for Parica fans for long. The duo were spotted vacationing together while on shoots and often hung out, leading to speculation that the two are indeed dating. However, neither Erica not Parth accepted seeing each other. Going by what Parth says, seems like they were never really together.

In the interview, Parth also claimed that he had a crush on Kasautii Zindagii Kay co-actor Aamna Sharif. Aamna plays the role of vamp Komolika in the soap produced by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms. The show airs weekly on Star Plus and Hotstar.

