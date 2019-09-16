Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Parth Samthaan Parties with Kasautii co-star Ariah Agarwal After Reported Breakup with Erica Fernandes

After rumours of dating Erica Fernandes, Parth Samthaan is now being linked to Ariah Agarwal after a video of the two of them dancing together surfaced online.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 16, 2019, 7:22 PM IST
Parth Samthaan Parties with Kasautii co-star Ariah Agarwal After Reported Breakup with Erica Fernandes
Image: Instagram
Kasautii Zindagii Kay fans are apparently heartbroken ever since the lead pair Prerna Sharma and Anurag Basu aka Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan have gone apart in real life. The lovebirds, who were usually spotted hanging out with each other, have reportedly broke up due to some differences.

However, Parth was seen partying with his co-star Ariah Agarwal recently. A video of the two dancing has been doing the rounds. In the video, Parth can be seen dancing to the song Neend Churayi Meri from the movie Ishq with Ariah. In another video, he can be seen grooving to Oh Oh Jaane Jana Both the actors looked quite happy in each other's company.

A few days ago, another video of Parth dancing with a South Indian actress had surfaced. The actor was dancing at a Ganesh Utsav celebration.

It is to be noted that Ariah Agarwal entered the show a few months back. She plays Mishka in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. The actress is shown as Komolika's sister and Anurag's former love interest in the show.

On the other hand, Erica name's has linked with Vikas Gupta, television producer and creative director. Both Erica and Vikas are spotted together often, which has led to the speculation. Erica had never admitted to her alleged relationship wit Parth either.

"It is news to me that such rumours are out there. But I guess, rumours are a part and parcel of the entertainment industry. I have known Parth since we started working together on our TV show and we shoot every day. We are good friends and have a great working relationship. Whenever we chill together, we have a whole bunch of people with us. When we go for events, we are often leaving from our set, so yes, we do leave together. That doesn't mean we go home together. In fact, we live in different parts of the city," she said.

