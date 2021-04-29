Parth Samthaan Refutes Rumours Surrounding Differences with Erica Fernandes

Actor Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes are one of the most loved on-screen pairs of showbiz. Their roles as Anurag Basu and Prerna Sharma in the reboot of popular drama, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, was much appreciated by the audience. Produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms, the show was among the top serials on television.

However, after the show ended in October last year, rumours have been going on regarding differences in their relationship which all the more intensified when Erica was not spotted at Parth’s birthday party in March this year.

In a recent interview, Parth finally cleared the air surrounding the topic, saying that the rumours are baseless. He mentioned a funny discussion by Ekta who once taunted him saying that controversies will surround him even if he stands still and does nothing.

The actor clarified he has been good friends with all the artists on the set of the daily soap and neither has a special bond with anyone nor has differences with any particular person.

In a recent interview with ETimes TV, Parth also refuted the rumours regarding his incompatibility with his co-stars and producer and revealed that he had reached a saturation point due to which he left the show. However, he did not become the reason for the show’s wrap up as it was a collective decision of the makers.

On the work front, the actor was last seen in the web series, Main Hero Bol Raha Hu, which released on April 20 on Ekta’s ALTBalaji. His role as Nawab in the series is being widely praised by the audience. He is also set to make his Bollywood debut opposite Alia Bhatt.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here