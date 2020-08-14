Parth Samthaan Reportedly Wants to Quit Kasautii Zindagii Kay to Focus on Other Projects

Actor Parth Samthaan, who was diagnosed with Covid-19 some time ago, has fully recovered and resumed shooting Kasautii Zindagii Kay. The actor contracted the virus after resuming shooting post the lockdown.

But his stay on the show might be a short one, as reports say that the actor is planning to quit the Ekta Kapoor production. Parth plays the role of Anurag Basu in the rebooted version. Sources say that Parth wants to leave in order to focus on his health and other projects.

"Parth wants to now direct his attention towards his health and the other projects he is in talks with. Ekta Kapoor has been trying to persuade Parth into retainment but the actor has expressed his wish to opt out. The production, in the meantime, has already started to consider actors to step in Parth's shoes but are finding it difficult," Pinkvilla quoted a source as saying.

The actor had earlier mentioned about a Bollywood project he is in talks with. "There's a good chance that I'll be doing a film this year," he had said.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay recently saw Karan Patel replacing Karan Singh Grover as Mr Bajaj. Earlier, Aamna Sharif had stepped into Hina Khan's shoes as Komolika.