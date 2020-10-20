Parth Samthaan Shares BTS Video and Picture from Main Hero Bol Raha Hoon

Actor Parth Samthaan, who will next be seen in a web show Main Hero Bol Raha Hoon, recently shared a behind-the-scene video from the sets and also a picture of him pampering himself in his Instagram stories.

Parth was last seen in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, where he played the role of Anurag Basu. The show also starred Erica Fernandes in the lead role.

The actor along with the team shot overnight and shared a video as he drove back post pack up.

The actor also took to Instagram to share, "Packed up finally. Goodnight #hero."

Earlier, Ekta Kapoor had shared the first look of Parth in his upcoming web show , Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu. "Get well soon Parth! @the_parthsamthaan 'Kasauti...' is waiting for its 'Hero'," she captioned it on Instagram.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, he had said, "Kasautii Zindagii Kay has shaped me as an actor and as a human being. To Ekta Kapoor, To Star Plus, to the Show, to my Co-Stars, and the incredible people who make it, thank you for giving me the finest life and work lessons I could have ever asked for. Thank you for giving me this chance 2 years ago. Without all of you, I wouldn't be the person I am today."