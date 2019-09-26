Take the pledge to vote

Parth Samthaan Shares Fan Video as Kasautii Zindagii Kay Completes One Year

'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' has completed one year since its premiere on September 25, 2018.

September 26, 2019
Kasautii Zindagii Kay reboot premiered on Star Plus on September 25, 2018.
Kasautii Zindagii Kay reboot premiered on Star Plus on September 25, 2018. (Image: Instagram)
Even in the age of Netflix, Amazon and other OTT platforms streaming content better than the other, there a few shows whose nostalgia cannot be overcome easily. One of the such shows was Kasautii Zindagii Kay, with lead characters Anurag and Prerna becoming a household name.

Almost decade later, producer Ekta Kapoor made her fans jump with joy when she announced a reboot version of the hit daily soap. Recently, the show completed one year since its release on September 25, 2018. To celebrate this, show’s lead Parth shared a fan video of his journey in the show and congratulated all the cast and crew who put in their hard work to make the show a success.

With Parth playing Anurag Basu and Erica as Prerna Sharma, the show has been topping the TRP charts. The lead pair originally played by Cezanne Khan and Shweta Tiwari respectively, which made them one of the most loved on-screen pair. With Karan Singh Grover who played Sharad in the first version, being roped in as Risabh Bajaj (originally played by Ronit Roy) and Hina Khan playing Komolika (originally played by Urvashi Dholakia), the second version were also welcomed with open arms.

Talking about the show and the chemistry required to play her character, Erica had told Pinkvilla, "When a show starts people have apprehensions but you need to give it time to see how the characters build, how the chemistry builds, and everything, only then you can make a decision about any couple."

Parth on the other hand was quoted as, "I was pretty much clear. I had no apprehension about it will work or no. If it is a love story, and somewhere down the line if you give your best and if you are passionate about what you do, it comes out. So, yes, building up chemistry is essential, for that both need to work hand-in-hand for it to come out very well, and thankfully over here, we have both worked really hard and things have worked for us."

