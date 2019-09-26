Parth Samthaan Shares Fan Video as Kasautii Zindagii Kay Completes One Year
'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' has completed one year since its premiere on September 25, 2018.
Kasautii Zindagii Kay reboot premiered on Star Plus on September 25, 2018. (Image: Instagram)
Even in the age of Netflix, Amazon and other OTT platforms streaming content better than the other, there a few shows whose nostalgia cannot be overcome easily. One of the such shows was Kasautii Zindagii Kay, with lead characters Anurag and Prerna becoming a household name.
Almost decade later, producer Ekta Kapoor made her fans jump with joy when she announced a reboot version of the hit daily soap. Recently, the show completed one year since its release on September 25, 2018. To celebrate this, show’s lead Parth shared a fan video of his journey in the show and congratulated all the cast and crew who put in their hard work to make the show a success.
View this post on Instagram
On this date 25th sept last year, we started this beautiful journey of love and sacrifice... Congratulations to all the creatives ,writers , directors ,production, technicians ,cast members and the entire crew of kasautii..and ofcourse to @ektaravikapoor ma'am for making me a part of this journey 🙏🙏@balajitelefilmslimited @chloejferns @starplus thankyou 🙏 #1yearanniversary #kasautiizindagiikay #memories Video edited by : @teamparthfanclub
With Parth playing Anurag Basu and Erica as Prerna Sharma, the show has been topping the TRP charts. The lead pair originally played by Cezanne Khan and Shweta Tiwari respectively, which made them one of the most loved on-screen pair. With Karan Singh Grover who played Sharad in the first version, being roped in as Risabh Bajaj (originally played by Ronit Roy) and Hina Khan playing Komolika (originally played by Urvashi Dholakia), the second version were also welcomed with open arms.
Talking about the show and the chemistry required to play her character, Erica had told Pinkvilla, "When a show starts people have apprehensions but you need to give it time to see how the characters build, how the chemistry builds, and everything, only then you can make a decision about any couple."
Parth on the other hand was quoted as, "I was pretty much clear. I had no apprehension about it will work or no. If it is a love story, and somewhere down the line if you give your best and if you are passionate about what you do, it comes out. So, yes, building up chemistry is essential, for that both need to work hand-in-hand for it to come out very well, and thankfully over here, we have both worked really hard and things have worked for us."
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Judgementall Hai Kya Review: Kangana Ranaut Film Is Neither Too Crazy, Nor Too Thrilling
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Aamna Sharif is Kasautii Zindagii Kay's New Komolika
- Sachin Tendulkar, Mumbai Police Salute Amitabh Bachchan for Dadasaheb Phalke Award
- Gmail is Getting The Dark Theme if You Are on Android 10 and iOS 11 or Newer
- 'Dear ICAI Pls Change': CA Students Float Hashtag and Memes to Demand Rechecking of Papers
- Apple iPadOS Review: A Completely New Direction For The iPad at Home And Work