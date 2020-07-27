Parth Samthaan Shares Health Update After Testing COVID-19 Negative: I Feel Much Better

Actor Parth Samthaan who was diagnosed with COVID-19 earlier this month shared health update with his fans saying his recent test reports for novel coronavirus were negative.

Parth also extended heartfelt gratitude to his fans and well-wishers for their prayers. Taking to Instagram, he wrote, “As you all know by now... My reports are negative & I feel much better. Thank you all for keeping me in your prayers... Thanks a ton, God bless you.” In caption, Parth wrote, “Thankyou (sic.)”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Parth Samthaan (@the_parthsamthaan) on Jul 26, 2020 at 5:40am PDT

The actor, who plays the lead in the daily soap, Kasautii Zindagii Kay was tested positive for the novel coronavirus nearly two weeks ago. He revealed in an Instagram post that he had 'mild symptoms' and was under home quarantine. He also urged anyone in close proximity with him to get tested.

The shooting of Ekta Kapoor’s popular show had resumed at the beginning of July after an abrupt hiatus of nearly three months due to pan-India lockdown. However, after Parth’s diagnosis the shooting was temporarily halted owing to safety concerns. Other lead actors of the show including Erica Fernandes, Aamna Sharif, Karan Patel, Pooja Banerjee and Shubhaavi Choksey tested negative for COVID-19. Karan, Pooja and Shubhaavi started shooting their respective segments a week after Parth’s diagnosis. Erica, on the other hand, has been shooting her piece from home as a precautionary measure.

Although Parth has tested negative for the virus, he is yet to resume shooting of KZK.