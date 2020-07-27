Parth Samthaan Shares Health Update After Testing COVID-19 Negative: I Feel Much Better

Actor Parth Samthaan who was diagnosed with COVID-19 earlier this month shared health update with his fans saying his recent test reports for novel coronavirus were negative.
Parth also extended heartfelt gratitude to his fans and well-wishers for their prayers. Taking to Instagram, he wrote, “As you all know by now... My reports are negative & I feel much better. Thank you all for keeping me in your prayers... Thanks a ton, God bless you.” In caption, Parth wrote, “Thankyou (sic.)”
The actor, who plays the lead in the daily soap, Kasautii Zindagii Kay was tested positive for the novel coronavirus nearly two weeks ago. He revealed in an Instagram post that he had 'mild symptoms' and was under home quarantine. He also urged anyone in close proximity with him to get tested.
Hi everyone , I have been tested Postive for covid 19 .although I have mild symptoms.. I would urge and request everyone whose been with me in close promitixy over the last few days please go and get yourself tested . The Bmc has regularly been in touch and with the doctors guidance I am in self quarantine and I am grateful to them for all their support . Please be safe and take care 😇
The shooting of Ekta Kapoor’s popular show had resumed at the beginning of July after an abrupt hiatus of nearly three months due to pan-India lockdown. However, after Parth’s diagnosis the shooting was temporarily halted owing to safety concerns. Other lead actors of the show including Erica Fernandes, Aamna Sharif, Karan Patel, Pooja Banerjee and Shubhaavi Choksey tested negative for COVID-19. Karan, Pooja and Shubhaavi started shooting their respective segments a week after Parth’s diagnosis. Erica, on the other hand, has been shooting her piece from home as a precautionary measure.
Although Parth has tested negative for the virus, he is yet to resume shooting of KZK.