Parth Samthaan Shares Throwback Pictures from Maldives, Urges Fans to 'Stay Home'

Actor Parth Samthaan, popular for playing the role of Anurag Basu in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, shared some throwback pictures from his trip to Maldives. The actor also urged everyone to stay home.

“This phase shall come back soon…till then it’s important to be home and stay safe…it’s the need of the hour…stay healthy," the actor wrote alongside the pictures on Instagram. In the pictures, the actor can be seen posing in pink shirt and blue shorts on the beach.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Parth Samthaan (@the_parthsamthaan)

After conclusion of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, the actor went on to appear in web series Mai Hero Boll Raha hu.

However, his fans are missing him on the small screen. Talking about the same, the actor told Times Of India, “Right now, I am very happy exploring various platforms. At least for now, I am not in the frame of mind to go back to the world of television."

Meanwhile, the actor has also featured in shows such as Yeh Hai Aashiqui, Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan among others.

