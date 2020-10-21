Parth Samthaan Takes a Trip to Goa Again, Shares Video on Instagram

Actor Parth Samthaan, who was last seen in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 as Anurag Basu, recently took to Instagram story to share a video from his car on his way to Goa for a vacation.

In the video, the actor can be seen in a brownish hoodie as he looks out of the car window. He paired his look with black shades. He captioned the video, 'Goa again'.

Earlier, when he had wrapped up his show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 he had gone to Goa for vacation. Hence, ‘Goa again.’

In the show, Parth was paired opposite Erica Fernandes, who played the role of Prerna Sharma.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, he had said, "Kasautii Zindagii Kay has shaped me as an actor and as a human being. To Ekta Kapoor, To Star Plus, to the Show, to my Co-Stars, and the incredible people who make it, thank you for giving me the finest life and work lessons I could have ever asked for. Thank you for giving me this chance 2 years ago. Without all of you, I wouldn't be the person I am today."

Meanwhile, Parth will next be seen in a web show, Main Hero Bol Raha Hoon.