Parth Samthaan Takes Care of an Ill Erica Fernandes on Kasautii Zindagii Kay’s Set

With speculations about their alleged relationship building up, Parth Samthaan’s recent gesture towards his Kasautii Zindagii Kay co-actor Erica Fernandes has only added fuel to the fire.According to a Pinkvilla report , Erica fell sick on shoot on Wednesday evening and Parth was there with her all the time, making sure she gets better.An unnamed source told Pinkvilla, “Erica wasn't feeling well on the sets around 4 pm and that's when a doctor was called who said that she needs some rest. The shooting was called off so that Erica gets well soon."“When the doctor left, Parth was by her side for the whole time, taking care of her. While her co-stars also spent some time with her, Parth made sure he didn't leave her and that she rests well," the source added.This comes shortly after Erica spent her birthday with Parth in Mussoorie. She and Parth shared several images of their quick getaway, making their fans speculate that something more than friendship may be brewing between the two.Meanwhile, Hina Khan—who was playing Komolika on Kasautii Zindagii Kay—has quit the show, owing to her film commitments. She is currently as Cannes to promote her debut feature film Lines.Now with her gone, Mr. Bajaj is expected to make a grand entry. Notably, Karan Singh Grover—Bipasha Basu’s husband who became a TV heartthrob with his debut show Dill Mill Gayye—will be essaying the role made iconic by Ronit Roy, who played it in the original version.