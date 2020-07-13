Parth Samthaan Tests Coronavirus Positive: Shooting Stopped on Pavitra Bhagya, Kundali Bhagya

TV actor Parth Samthaan tested positive for COVID-19 recently, sending shockwaves to the entire unit. After the Kasautii Zindagii Kay fame tested infected with the novel coronavirus, the entire production crew is taking extra precautions, while some have been even asked to stay quarantined at home and take proper precautions.

Read: Ekta Kapoor Shares Teaser of Parth Samthaan's Web Series, Writes Kasautii Zindagii Kay Waiting for it's 'Hero'

Amid all these, the news has also affected the shoot of three more TV shows – Kumkum Bhagya, Kundali Bhagya and Pavitra Bhagya. The three shows, which are also shot at the same studio, have halted the shoot till further decision.

According to the Times of India, a source close to the sets of Kumkum Bhagya informed, “We packed up early today, just before the lunch break was announced. However, it was only after we reached home that we learnt about Parth testing positive for COVID-19.”

The same fate was met by Pavitra Bhagya, as a source revealed the show’s cast and crew shot for the first half of the day. However, after the tests reports of Parth came positive, the crew was asked to pack up and leave for home immediately without a reason.

The cast and crew of Kundali Bhagya was also asked to pack up and leave immediately for the day at around 3pm. The shots are expected to be suspended for about four to five days until there are enough safety measures taken. Moreover, the production houses are also making everyone have to undergo a temperature check while entering and leaving the premises.

After Parth tested positive, Karan Patel is also set to get COVID-19 test done, along with the family.

Read: Karan Patel Reassures Fans After Kasautii Zindagii Kay's Parth Samthaan Tests COVID-19 Positive