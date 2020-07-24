Parth Samthaan Tests COVID-19 Negative: Report

Television actor Parth Samthaan has tested negative for Covid-19. The actor had contracted the virus earlier this month and since he had 'mild symptoms' he was under home quarantine since his diagnosis. However, the actor is not planning to return to the shoots of Kasautii Zindagii Kay anytime soon.

"Parth got tested again for the deadly Coronavirus and thankfully his recent report shows it's negative. Although the actor is not in a hurry to resume the shoot and wants to rest for some more time due to precautionary reasons," SpotboyE quoted a source as saying.

Earlier, upon diagnosis, Parth had taken to social media to share his Covid-19 diagnosis as he wrote, "Hi everyone , I have been tested Postive for Covid 19. Although I have mild symptoms.. I would urge and request everyone whose been with me in close proximity over the last few days please go and get yourself tested. The BMC has regularly been in touch and with the doctors guidance I am in self quarantine and I am grateful to them for all their support. Please be safe and take care (sic)."

The actor was filming for his hit daily soap when he tested positive for coronavirus. The shooting of the show was immediately stopped and all production and crew members were advised compulsory coronavirus tests.

Following this, other actors of the show including Aamna Sharif who plays the role of Komolika, Karan Patel who will been seen as Rishab Bajaj were tested and their reports turned out to be negative.