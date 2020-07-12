Parth Samthaan Tests Positive for Coronavirus, Shooting Stopped on Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Report

Kasautii Zindagii Kay's lead actor Parth Samthaan has tested positive or coronavirus, reports have suggested on Sunday. The actor was filming for his hit daily soap for the past week and more and now all shooting has been immediately stopped and all production and crew members advised compulsory coronavirus tests.

Parth plays the role of Anurag Basu in Kasautii Zindagii Kay reboot, which is produced by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji telefilms. Parth was shooting for the show since June 27 and was also joined by Erica Fernandes, who plays Prerna in the daily soap. A new promo for upcoming episodes was also launched recently.

Recently, actor Karan Patel has also joined the cast of Kasautii Zindagii Kay and will be playing the role of Rishabh Bajaj in the coming time. New episodes of the daily soap were to air from July 13. Now, all members of Kasautii... production team and artists have been asked to undergo Covid-19 tests. It seems like Parth's infection will also stall airing of new episodes of KZK.