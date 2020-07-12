MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Doctor’sDay#BoardResults#COV19 AnalyticsCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Parth Samthaan Tests Positive for Coronavirus, Shooting Stopped on Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Report

Actor Parth Samthaan

Actor Parth Samthaan

Parth Samthaan has tested positive for coronavirus, reports have stated. All crew members on 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' have been asked to undergo Covid-19 tests.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: July 12, 2020, 4:32 PM IST
Share this:

Kasautii Zindagii Kay's lead actor Parth Samthaan has tested positive or coronavirus, reports have suggested on Sunday. The actor was filming for his hit daily soap for the past week and more and now all shooting has been immediately stopped and all production and crew members advised compulsory coronavirus tests.

Parth plays the role of Anurag Basu in Kasautii Zindagii Kay reboot, which is produced by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji telefilms. Parth was shooting for the show since June 27 and was also joined by Erica Fernandes, who plays Prerna in the daily soap. A new promo for upcoming episodes was also launched recently.

Recently, actor Karan Patel has also joined the cast of Kasautii Zindagii Kay and will be playing the role of Rishabh Bajaj in the coming time. New episodes of the daily soap were to air from July 13. Now, all members of Kasautii... production team and artists have been asked to undergo Covid-19 tests. It seems like Parth's infection will also stall airing of new episodes of KZK.

Next Story
Loading