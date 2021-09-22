Parth Samthaan to Appear Opposite Ramanand Sagar's Great-granddaughter in Web Series

Television actor Parth Samthaan and Sakshi Chopra, great-granddaughter of Ramanand Sagar and daughter of producer Meenakshi Sagar, will be seen together in a web series soon. According to sources, both will play leads in the upcoming show and preparations have started for the shoot, which is likely to begin by this year-end.

Sources say that the series may be titled “Social Currency". Sakshi and Parth haven’t formally announced their association with the show yet, but both have agreed to work together in it, sources say. If Parth and Sakshi stick to their word, an official announcement regarding the same may come soon.

There were reports that Sakshi Chopra was entering ‘Bigg Boss 14’ as a contestant. However, when the names for the show were being finalised, her name was not on the list. Meanwhile, the 23-year-old has remained in controversial tweets of many, for wearing bold outfits and posting her pictures on social media in those attires.

Talking about Parth Samthaan, the actor was last seen in Ekta Kapoor’s television show Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2. During the show, it was rumoured that Samthaan was in a relationship with the show’s leading actress Erica Fernande, who is now appearing opposite Shaheer Sheikh in Ekta Kapoor’s television show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 2 on Sony tv.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here