Parth Samthaan to Make His Big Bollywood Debut with This Film Starring Alia Bhatt?

A lot has been said about the Bollywood debut of small screen’s well-known star Parth Samthaan. The actor himself revealed in an interview that he had signed a Hindi film. Speculations were rife for the last few months that the Kasautii Zindagii Kay fame actor will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi. While the latest reports claim that Parth will make his big Bollywood debut with actress Alia Bhatt, it will be another film.

According to a report published in Bollywood Hungama, the actor will not be in Gangubai Kathiawadi. Actor-dancer Shantanu Maheshwari will star in the gangster drama. A source close to Parth revealed to the portal that the film he has signed is Resul Pookutty's Piharwa. Based on the life of martyr Harbhajan Singh, the film also stars Alia. The characters of Alia and Parth will have a romantic angle in the film set in two eras.

The film with India-China war as its backdrop was scheduled to go on floors somewhere around December. The report added that Alia will first wrap work in SLB directorial, and other long pending commitments. Resul is trying to secure dates with Alia and her team to lock the dates, but Piharwa should definitely roll next year, sometime. Parth, in the meantime, will finish work on his web series. The actor is also in advance talks of a digital show which could conclude before his debut hits screens. The 29-year-old will star in ALT Balaji's new web-series Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu.

As for Alia, the actress has been on a hustle to meet her deadlines. She was in Hyderabad recently to shoot for SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus, RRR. Alia will make her south debut and will have an extended cameo in the film. The period drama will star Ram Charan, Jr. NTR and Ajay Devgn. Next, Alia has the much anticipated adventure fantasy, Brahmastra, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor. Alia will begin shooting for Karan Johar’s ambitious project, Takht.