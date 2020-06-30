Parth Samthaan Uses Foul Language with Paparazzi Asking for Pic, Video Goes Viral

TV actor Parth Samthaan resumed shooting for his hit daily soap Kasautii Zindagii Kay during the weekend. He was joined by Erica Fernandes on Tuesday and soon more actors will be filming with the duo of Anurag and Prerna on the sets, most notably Karan Patel, who has been roped in to play Rishabh Bajaj recently.

Now, since the shooting has resumed amid the coronavirus scare, actors are taking precautions while arriving and filming on sets and Parth was seen wearing a breathing mask as he got down from his car outside the studio.

While all seemed normal, Parth proceeded towards his workplace as a paparazzi photographer asked him for a click. In response, Parth was irked for some unknown reason and used foul language with the cameraperson, which also got recorded on camera. Many upset fans of the actor also called out Parth for using abusive language when there was seemingly no fault of the photographer.

Check out the viral video of Parth using foul language with photographer who tried to get his snap.



Meanwhile, check out pictures of Parth from Kasautii Zindagii Kay sets as shooting resumed amid Covid-19 scare.





