Parth Samthaan Wants to be in a Relationship Because of the Pandemic

Parth Samthaan, who started his career as a theatre artist, is one of the most loved artists of the Indian television industry who enjoys the love of many across the country — all thanks to his popular shows like Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan and Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. The actor wooed everyone’s hearts with his portrayal of a passionate lover and dutiful husband in these two shows.

His over two million followers on social media are a living proof of his talent, popularity and charm. If rumours are anything to go by, the dashing actor will soon make his grand Bollywood debut opposite actress Alia Bhatt. Needless to say, his fans can’t keep calm and are excited to see their favourite television star make his debut on the silver screen.

Recently, while indulging in an honest and heart-to-heart conversation with host Siddharth Kannan, Parth admitted to being happily single right now. Although currently he feels that he should be in a relationship because of the pandemic scenario. He added that hopefully the situation gets better and people can go back to doing great things in life. When the actor was questioned by Siddharth whether he was ready to mingle, Parth answered in an affirmative.

Last seen in Ekta Kapoor’s much-loved serial Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 opposite Erica Fernandes and the music video Pehle Pyaar Ka Pehla Gham alongside Khushali Kumar, the actor is currently impressing his fans with the ALTBalaji web series Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu. In the series, he is seen sharing screen space with talented actors like Chandan Roy Sanyal, Patralekhaa, Arslan Goni, Upen Chauhan, Tarun Chaturvedi and Danish Husain. Displaying his versatility yet again, he portrays the role of a gangster in the show. Audiences have welcomed the show with open arms and are appreciating his portrayal of a gangster.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here