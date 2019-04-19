English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Parth Samthaan's Father Hospitalized, Actor Rushes Out of Kausatii Zindagii Kay Set
Parth Samthaan, who is currently seen as Anurag Basu in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, had to leave the shoot after his father was hospitalized.
TV actor Parth Samthaan, who is currently seen as Anurag Basu in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, had to rush to the hospital yesterday. Parth, who was busy on the sets shooting for the show, had to leave the shoot after he heard about his father’s deteriorating health.
As per reports, Parth's father Mr. Laghate (Parth Samthaan was born Parth Laghate) is quite serious and has been admitted to a Mumbai hospital yesterday due to his old age. However, very little information was available on Parth’s ailing father.
Parth has kept his personal life away from the news and social media. So much so, that even the names of his family members are not available on social media till now. While there are news and reports about his love affairs, his family life is not out in public yet.
The actor's family belongs to Pune. Recently, Parth gifted a house in Mumbai to his family and shared a few pictures of the house on Instagram.
On the work front, Parth has received a lot of love and appreciation for his role as Anurag Basu in the Kasautii reboot. The Ekta Kapoor–produced series also stars Erica Fernandes, Hina Khan and Pooja Banerjee in lead roles.
A recent promo of the show has had fans wondering about the new entrant in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. The new entrant was seen in jail, promising Prerna aka Erica Fernandes to help her fight against Anurag Basu.
Gift to my Parents —-MY FIRST HOUSE IN MUMBAI😁😁🙏 This feeling is beyond happiness ! Since the time one travels to a new city to aspire his/her dream .. you are always away from your home .. and while pursuing your dream you want to get your ‘home sweet home’ asap .. So with god’s blessings ...finally m glad that I am able to achieve one of the goals from my wishlist ✅ #myownhouse #2801 #hariom Ganpati Bappa Maurya 😇🙏
