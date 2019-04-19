Parth Samthaan's Father Hospitalized, Actor Rushes Out of Kausatii Zindagii Kay Set

TV actor Parth Samthaan, who is currently seen as Anurag Basu in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, had to rush to the hospital yesterday. Parth, who was busy on the sets shooting for the show, had to leave the shoot after he heard about his father’s deteriorating health.As per reports, Parth's father Mr. Laghate (Parth Samthaan was born Parth Laghate) is quite serious and has been admitted to a Mumbai hospital yesterday due to his old age. However, very little information was available on Parth’s ailing father.Parth has kept his personal life away from the news and social media. So much so, that even the names of his family members are not available on social media till now. While there are news and reports about his love affairs, his family life is not out in public yet.The actor's family belongs to Pune. Recently, Parth gifted a house in Mumbai to his family and shared a few pictures of the house on Instagram.On the work front, Parth has received a lot of love and appreciation for his role as Anurag Basu in the Kasautii reboot. The Ekta Kapoor–produced series also stars Erica Fernandes, Hina Khan and Pooja Banerjee in lead roles.A recent promo of the show has had fans wondering about the new entrant in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. The new entrant was seen in jail, promising Prerna aka Erica Fernandes to help her fight against Anurag Basu.