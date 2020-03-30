MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Parth Samthaan's Playstation is His Best Friend in Quarantine, Erica Fernandes Spends Time with Her Dog

Images: Instagram

Here's how Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes, stars of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, spending their days in quarantine.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: March 30, 2020, 1:10 PM IST
Since the lockdown has put all work on daily soaps on hold, TV stars are coming up with new ways to use up this break from daily shoot schedules. The stars of Ekta Kapoor's popular daily soap Kasautii Zindagii Kay are keeping their fans updated with their whereabouts during the quarantine.

Lead actor Parth Samthaan, who plays the role of Anurag Basu in this reboot of the hit show, is enjoying some me-time by playing PS during the lockdown. He shared a photo of himself engrossed in a game, and captioned it, "Hey PS (Play Station) Be my best friend for the next 21 days."

He also shared a photo of him gobbling some pizza during the quarantine. You can see his pet dog too in the photo.

Pets have become a major source of companionship for actors during this lockdown. Lead actress Erica Fernandes seems to be having a good time with her pet Golden Retriever, Champ. The cute dog turned 5 recently, and Erica shared a photo with him.

Erica also had a group video chat with other female cast members of Kasautii - Pooja Banerjee, Shreya Nehal and Shubhaavi Choksey

