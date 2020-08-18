Parth Samthaan's 'Unprofessional Behaviour' the Real Reason Behind Him Leaving Kasautii Zindagii Kay?

There have been rumours doing the rounds that actor Parth Samthaan has served his notice to the makers of daily soap Kasautii Zindagii Kay and will wrap up shoot by September 10. Reports have suggested that Parth wants to focus on other projects and that is the reason behind him quitting KZK.

Some have also claimed that Parth was unhappy with the way his track was turning out after the entry of Karan Patel as Mr Bajaj in the show. Apparently, Anurag Basu's (Parth) storyline was being sidelined to focus more on Prerna Sharma (Erica Fernandes) and Mr Bajaj.

However, these speculations behind Parth quitting KZK may not be entirely true. A Times of India report has hinted that apart from Parth wanting to move on from the show, due to his recent 'unprofessional behaviour', the channel is okay with him leaving it. But, show producer Ekta Kapoor is keen on retaining Parth and talks are on between channel and producer about Parth's future on KZK.

Parth made news several times during the coronavirus-induced lockdown due to his careless behaviour. He was called out on social media for allegedly holding a pool party amid social distancing norms. Later, when he tested positive for Covid-19 in July, he was accused of flouting quarantine rules by his society members and was blamed for 'putting lives at risk' by accessing public places and lifts.

Read: Complaint Against Parth Samthaan for Flouting Quarantine Rules After Testing Covid-19 Positive

Meanwhile, the TOI report also claims that if Parth decides to move, actors Barun Sobti, Zain Imam, Aashim Gulati, Harshad Chopda, Vishal Aditya Singh, Vivek Dahiya and Pearl V Puri have been shortlisted to replace him.