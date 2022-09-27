Parthiban's BTS Pics With Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sarathkumar From Ponniyin Selvan Sets

The recent talk of the tinsel town is none other than director Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus, Ponniyin Selvan: 1. The much-anticipated film is slated to light the screens on fire on September 30. The nail-biting trailer, ostentatious sets, gory action sequences, and a stellar cast of the upcoming marvel have successfully wreaked havoc among fans.

As the anticipation brews, R. Parthiban, who plays the character Chinna Pazhuvettaraiyar, has taken fans into a frenzy after dropping some BTS pictures with actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Sarathkumar on the sets of Ponniyin Selvan.

Parthiban penned a long, heartfelt poem for Aishwarya who plays Nandini aka his on-screen sister-in-law in the film. “To learn….The music is pouring out of the bamboo holes in the air, From this woman… Even after becoming a mother, Vida works hard to maintain her health and beauty to pursue the art she loves,” read the poem.

Parthiban’s verse ended with the words, “What I see as beautiful is… Before the crescent moon disappears from the sky entering the full moon shooting range… Memorize the verses (including the interspersed smiles) with no go. After getting ready, she used to say hello to everyone.”

The BTS photos revealed the co-stars having fun in-between shoots. Aishwarya looked like the actual representation of a queen draped in a gorgeous red saree, heavily adorned with gold jewellery. Both Parthiban and Sarathkumar put on their armour as they posed with Aishwarya for the clicks.

Both Aishwarya and Parthiban took turns to click selfies as well. The majestic pillars and grand hallways from the Ponniyin sets were vividly visible in the background.

Many such BTS pictures from the Ponniyin Selvan have been doing the rounds on the Internet. Earlier, a selfie of Aishwarya and her co-star Trisha, who plays Princess Kundavai in the film also went viral. The two beauties were captured in their respective character outfits.

Trisha shared the selfie on Instagram and captioned it, ‘Ash” with a heart emoji. Take a look at the picture below:

Ponniyin Selavn is divided into two parts, of which the first part will premiere on September 30. Vikram, Karthi, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Shobhita Dhulipala, and Jayam Ravi also have prominent roles in the film. AR Rahman has been assigned to work his wonders in the film’s music department. Ponniyin Selvan: 1 will be released in Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam languages.

