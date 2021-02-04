Partial List Of Nominees For The 27th SAG Awards

LOS ANGELES: List of nominees for the 27th Screen Actors Guild Awards:

MOVIES

Actor: Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal; Chadwick Boseman, Ma Raineys Black Bottom; Anthony Hopkins, The Father; Gary Oldman, Mank; Steven Yeun, Minari.

Female actor: Amy Adams, Hillbilly Elegy; Viola Davis, Ma Raineys Black Bottom; Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman; Frances McDormand, Nomadland; Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman.

Supporting actor: Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7; Chadwick Boseman, Da 5 Bloods; Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah; Jared Leto, The Little Things; Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami

Supporting female actor: Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm; Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy; Olvia Colman, The Father; Youn Yuh-jung, Minari; Helena Zengel, news of the world.

Cast: Da 5 Bloods; Ma Raineys Black Bottom; Minari; One Night in Miami; The Trial of the Chicago 7.

TELEVISION

Actor in a TV movie or miniseries: Bill Camp, The Queens Gambit; Daveed Diggs, Hamilton; Hugh Grant, The Undoing; Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird; Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much is True.

Female actor in a TV movie or miniseries: Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America; Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You; Nicole Kidman, The Undoing; Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queens Gambit; Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere.

Actor in a drama series: Jason Bateman, Ozark; Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us; Josh OConnor, The Crown; Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul; Reg-Jean Page; Bridgerton.

Female actor in a drama series: Gillian Anderson, The Crown; Olivia Colman, The Crown; Emma Corrin, The Crown; Julia Garner, Ozark Laura Linney, Ozark.

Actor in a comedy series: Nicolas Hoult, The Great; Daniel Levy, Schitts Creek; Eugene Levy, Schitts Creek; Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso; Ramy Youssef, Ramy.

Female actor in a comedy series: Christina Applegate, Dead to Me; Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me; Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant; Annie Murphy, Schitts Creek; Catherine OHara, Schitts Creek.

Ensemble in a drama series: Better Call Saul; Bridgerton; The Crown; Lovecraft Country; Ozark.

Ensemble in a comedy series: Dead to Me; The Flight Attendant; The Great; Schitts Creek; Ted Lasso.

Television stunt ensemble: The Boys; Cobra Kai; Lovecraft Country; The Mandalorian; Westworld.

Film stunt ensemble: Da 5 Bloods; Mulan; News of the World; The Trial of the Chicago 7; Wonder Woman 1984.

